Let Walmart Deliver Your Tree and Hang Your Outdoor Lights This Christmas

One of the 12 Pains of Christmas is rigging up the lights. So let someone else worry about it this year.

Walmart is not only delivering live Christmas trees, they'll send someone to rig up your outdoor lights too.

This year, Walmart is bringing the holiday traditions into your home, without you ever having to leave your home. This holiday season, Walmart will hang your lights, or deliver a live Christmas tree right to your doorstep.

It’s not just trees, either. Greenery, poinsettias, Amaryllis, the Norfolk Island Pine - get them all delivered.

To have the perfect Christmas tree delivered, just go to Walmart.com. Choose from a variety of live tree options and set a delivery time.

Lights make the holidays more merry and bright, but who really wants to untangle the strands, climb the ladder and worry they will suffer the same fate as Clark Griswold? "This holiday season, let us do the work. Walmart, in partnership with Handy, will hang your lights for you."

To have your lights installed, simply add Christmas Lights Installation Service to your cart. After checkout, Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment. You just need to supply the lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords.

Light installation costs $129 for a single-story home and $199 for two-story homes. You can also have them come back and take them down for $99 for a single-story home and $159 for two-story homes.