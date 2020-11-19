Popular Utica Restaurant Goes to All Take-Out as COVID Cases Rise

Rising COVID cases could lead to more restrictions for local businesses in Oneida County. One very popular Utica restaurant has proactively switched to all take-out for the rest of the year.

Ocean Blue Restaurant and Oyster Bar will only be serving meals to go for the remainder of 2020, the popular spot announced on their Facebook page.

The restaurant, in the Landmarc Builidng, is owned by Francis Pezzolanella. It opened in 2015, and has remained a popular spot for lunch, dinner, and cocktails.

"2020 hit us with a world we never could have imagined, and it is still going on," Ocean Blue wrote on Facebook.

"Currently, some of our looming fears are becoming reality as our temperatures fall, our sun sets early, and our second wave of Covid cases are coming through Central New York, affecting us during the season of togetherness, gatherings, and celebrations. It is not easy to stay away from our families and our friends but it IS necessary."

"Because we do not want to encourage large bar crowds or tight dining spaces, beginning MONDAY NOVEMBER 23rd, we have decided to finish out 2020 offering our menu for takeout only, delivery when available, and a new family style meal menu for your most important (small) holiday celebrations."

Credit: Matt Hubbell/TSM

"Our top priority is our guests and our staffs safety during these ever-changing and uncertain times," the restaurant says.

Ocean Blue says they'll be offering special updated menus, specials, and dining options for the rest of the year. To keep up to date on their plans, follow Ocean Blue on Facebook.