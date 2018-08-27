Watch Led Zeppelin’s Teaser Video for 50th Anniversary Book

Led Zeppelin have released a teaser video for their 50th anniversary photo book Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin , which will be published in October.

The 400-page hardback features previously unseen photos and artwork, and was curated by Robert Plant , Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones .

The video includes text quotes from each band member about their attitude toward their collaboration in its early days. “There were no instructions inside the box we opened,” Plant said. “It would be a life changing experience,” Page noted, while Jones recalled, “I knew I was about to be involved in something very special.”

A quote from late drummer John Bonham from 1971 reads, “It was going to be a good group. Not to be flash about it … but I am.”

You can watch the video below.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with the Daily Mail , Plant was asked what he put his survival down to, having reached the age of 70 while many others succumbed to the effects of drugs and poor lifestyle.

“I don’t put it down to anything,’ he replied. “There’s a myth that surrounds artists and writers who don’t spend their time refuting, denying things. I don’t care whether I did or didn’t do too much stuff. Some of the greatest work that’s ever been created, the greatest projection and delivery of music, has come from stoners, but I had nothing to do with all that shit, not since I lost my boy.”

Plant's son Karac died at the age of five in 1977. “I’ve written four songs about my boy who passed away," he said. "It lets me cry. You know, with pain like that, it’s never gone.”