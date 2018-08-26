Fatal Roll-Over Crash In Steuben Being Investigated

A Copenhagen man is dead following a one-car rollover crash in Oneida County.

According to State Police, the crash occurred on North Steuben Road in the Town of Steuben.

Troopers learned that 23-year-old Collin Hess drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole. His vehicle then rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side.

Hess was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.