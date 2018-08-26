What’s New on Netflix: September 2018

Fall is almost here (kind of), and if you’re in need of some cozy inspiration, Netflix has announced its September releases. In addition to Disney films like Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time , and new seasons of American Vandal and BoJack Horseman , September’s additions include plenty of classic faves, like Groundhog Day and The Breakfast Club . We hope your couch is comfy, because you’ll be spending a lot of time there next month.

Next month’s highlights (of which there are many ) include Hold the Dark (the new film from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier), 2015 horror favorite The Witch , Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist , and a handful of great comedies — like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Role Models .

Read on for the full list of new movies and shows coming to Netflix in September:

September 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Martian Child

Monkey Twins (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Mr. Sunshine (NETFLIX ORIGINAL – Streaming Saturdays)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

September 2

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

September 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities: Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 4

Black Panther

September 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

September 7

Atypical: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Cable Girls: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

City of Joy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Click

First and Last (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Next Gen (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Resistance Banker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

On My Skin (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 14

American Vandal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bleach (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Boca Juniors Confidential (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ingobernable: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

LAST HOPE (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Angel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Dragon Prince (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Land of Steady Habits (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

September 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 17

The Witch

September 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Quincy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 21

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Hilda (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Maniac: Limited Series (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Nappily Ever After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Good Cop (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

September 25

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

September 26

Norsemen: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Hurricane Heist

September 28

Battlefish (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

El Marginal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Forest of Piano (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Hold the Dark (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Lost Song (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Made in Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The 3rd Eye (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Two Catalonias (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

September 30

Big Miracle