Hard rock and baseball came together last night (Aug. 20) as the Seattle Mariners held " Alice in Chains Night" at Safeco Field where the team hosted the Houston Astros. The band congregated around the pitcher's mound at the start of the game as Jerry Cantrell threw out the first pitch. Also in attendance was Chris Cornell 's daughter Lilly Cornell Silver , who posted some footage of AIC on the field to her Instagram page as a story.

Video of the throw by the guitarist - along with additional pictures and a brief interview with Cantrell and frontman William DuVall on the local sports network - can be viewed below. The group was in attendance to promote and preview their upcoming album Rainier Fog , which comes out this Friday (Aug. 24). Fans who purchased a special ticket package gained access to the Terrace Club and a pre-game listening party for the new LP, an Alice in Chains t-shirt and a copy of the Rainier Fog CD.

Later today (Aug. 21) the Seattle natives will perform atop the city's Space Needle, as the first band ever to play on "The Loupe," the world's first and only revolving glass floor that's located 500 feet in the air. The acoustic show will be broadcast on SiriusXM Friday, Aug. 31 at 5PM ET/PT.

Rainier Fog is the first Alice in Chains album in five years, following 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here . So far, three songs have been released from the record; " The One You Know ," " So Far Under ," and " Never Fade ."

