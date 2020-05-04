Leave a Porch Light on This Week to Support Corrections Officers

During National Correctional Officers week, you can help honor the men and women who work to help keep us safe.

National Correctional Officers Week recognizes correctional officers and their value as part of law enforcement. The week runs from May 3rd - 9th. During this week, "we recognize correctional officers, who exemplify professionalism, integrity and strength in the face of a difficult and often dangerous work environment."

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is asking "the public to reflect on corrections officers who are currently serving or have died in the line of service by displaying a blue light. If you do not have a blue light consider leaving the porch light on."

"The color blue is symbolic of peace and by displaying a blue light you send a message that you support America's peacekeepers, your light is guiding them to safety, and a hope that the year will be peaceful. If you are unable to display a light, perhaps a blue ribbon can be shown as a visual display of support and gratitude."