Sheriff Maciol Apppointed To NYS Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has been appointed to the NYS Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team.

The team, made up of 25 state and local representatives, was established in 2012.

Representatives conduct a confidential, in-depth analysis of deaths or near-deaths that result from domestic violence.

The goal is to identify ways to improve the overall response to domestic violence and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"I am truly honored to accept an invitation to the NYS Domestic Violence Review Team. Sadly, we continue to see tragedy and must do all that we can to ensure that domestic violence calls are handled the best way that they can be and that every resoorce that is needed is made available," said Maciol.

Team members, appointed by the Executive Director of the NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, represent the various systems that intersect with domestic violence, including courts, victims service providers, mental health professionals and law enforcement.

The team reviews case records, interviews individuals and meets with the local responders involved in the case. The team periodically issues reports to the Governor and Legislature, providing aggregate data and an overview of findings and recommendations.

Maciol will serve as the team’s mandated law enforcement representative.

He was selected due to his involvement in state and local domestic violence initiatives throughout his tenure, including the NYS Domestic Violence Regional Councils and the local YWCA Domestic Violence Coalition.

Maciol will assist the team in understanding the role of law enforcement in domestic violence cases and participate in the development of statewide recommendations based on the work of the team.

