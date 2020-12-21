Treacherous Icing Possible Overnight and Christmas Morning in Central New York

Slippery roadways could be welcoming Santa on Christmas morning, as heavy rains on Christmas Eve turn to ice overnight in the Utica-Rome area.

The National Weather service says heavy rains are expected on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach near 50 degrees. The warmer temperatures will lead to significant snow melt.

Combined snowmelt and rain could lead to ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas. Much colder air will then overspread the area Thursday night, causing wet surfaces to quickly freeze. This may result in icy roads late Thursday night into Christmas morning.

Temperatures on Christmas Eve night and Christmas day are forecasted to be chilly, but not frigid - around 30 degrees.

If you're headed anywhere Christmas morning or late Christmas Eve, make sure you take extra care on the roadways - black ice can be very dangerous.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Rain before 2am, then rain and snow between 2am and 4am, then snow after 4am. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Christmas Day: Snow showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 31. Chance of precipitation is 80%.