Bills Will Be Without Superstar For Tonight’s New England Game

Tonight when Mac Jones of the New England Patriots lines up under center he will breathe a sigh of relief.

The reason why is that on the other side of the ball, the Buffalo Bills will be missing one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history.

The Bills announced that their leading sack leader Von Miller will miss tonight's game with a knee injury he suffered last Thursday on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

Miller, who signed a massive deal with the Bills this offseason, has been a leader both on and off the field. Besides his eight sacks, Miller has been working with the Bills' crew of young pass rushers helping them get better.

Tonight we will see if they were paying attention. Greg Rousseau, Aj Epenesa, and Boogie Basham are all next in line with sacks this season for the Bills. All three will be looked at to step up while Miller is injured and show that they can become sack masters in the NFL.

The injury bug was limited to the defense for the Buffalo Bills. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been ruled for tonight's game as well. He is recovering from an ankle injury and didn't make enough progress to play tonight.

The Bills head to Foxboro looking for their first win against an AFC East opponent this season. So far The Bills are 0-2 against the AFC East with one loss a piece to the Miami Dolphins and the Jets.

The good news is that the Bills' next three opponents including tonight's game are against the AFC and this stretch could set who wins the AFC East this season.

