Large Winter Storm Bringing Wintry Mix End Of Week Time

The National Weather Service is tracking a large winter storm that could bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to Central New York.

Beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday morning, we could see a lot of White Christmas:

Best chance to see sleet and/or freezing rain is Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Potential for highest ice accumulations across NE PA at this time.

Significant accumulations of both snow and ice are possible. We will keep you updated.

Keep Up-To-Date

Winter Weather Preparation: