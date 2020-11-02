Lake Effect Snow Warning: Round Two Could Bring Up to 9 Inches of Snow

The snow isn't over yet. Round 2 will bring lake effect snow to northern Oneida County. Up to 9 inches is possible.

Most of central New York woke up to snow Monday morning. But more is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning from 4pm to 4am Tuesday for Northern Oneida County including the city of Boonville.

Heavy lake effect snow expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches this afternoon and tonight. Gusty 35 mph winds may cause patchy blowing snow. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible late this afternoon and tonight. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes."

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

The snow won't stay long. Wednesday temperatures will be in the low 50s and then we hit the 60s Thursday into the weekend.

Basically it's a typical week in central New York. Snow one day. 60s the next.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.