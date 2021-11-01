Josh Allen Will Be Interviewed Live On National TV Tonight

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon by a score of 26-11. It was a frustrating first half for the Bills offense, but things changed in the second half, thanks to second half adjustments and the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver, Cole Beasley.

The Bills are now 5-2 and looking forward to a week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming Sunday at 1 pm.

However, that's not the only things Bills fans are looking forward to this week. In fact, they only have to wait a few more hours.

Josh Allen will be one of the guests on ESPN's Monday Night Football "ManningCast" on ESPN2.

If you're unfamiliar with the ManningCast, it's a mostly weekly (doesn't happen every single week) Monday Night Football broadcast hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, both of whom spent a long career in the NFL at the quarterback position.

They have a fun broadcast talking about anything and everything during the Monday night game and typically have four guests on every game. Allen will be one of those guests tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Giants matchup.

If you have never seen this broadcast before, I highly suggest doing so. It's truly revolutionary television and much more relaxed for a football game. Someone like Josh being interviewed is perfect because of the laid back, fun nature of the broadcast.

Allen will be on with the Mannings during the third quarter of tonight's game, so you're likely looking at Josh being on around 10 pm, EST.

