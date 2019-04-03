The first Joker trailer is here. And even though Joker’s already appeared four different times on the big screen, it looks like no DC Comics movie before it.

Unlike Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix ’s Joker doesn’t have to share his film with a Batman. Instead, this is his story — which looks like a cross between two different Robert De Niro movies, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. (De Niro himself is in the film; he appears in the trailer briefly as the host of a talk show that looks basically like The Tonight Show of the 1980s.)

There’s no vat of acid or fight at Axis Chemicals, although there is a cameo from Arkham Asylum. Instead, it’s just Phoenix’s Arthur, apparently driven insane by the horrors of everyday life. At least in the trailer, it looks like he dyes his hair, puts on a costume, and becomes some kind of cult figure in Gotham City.

A few other intriguing images from the trailer:

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Joker opens in theaters on October 4. I was skeptical about this concept, but I have to admit, I’m looking forward to seeing this movie.