Ultimate Classic Rock to Co-Host Conversation With Joe Satriani

UCR will co-promote a live interview with Joe Satriani on Jan. 10. The event, moderated by Ryan J. Downey, will take place at Los Angeles' MI Concert Hall from 8-9:30PM.

Satriani is set to release Beyond the Supernova , a limited-edition box set based on a documentary charting his 2016 and 2017 tours. The movie, which had its world premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival in October 2017, was directed by Satriani's son ZZ.

Joe called it "an art form unto itself and it tells a unique story that only [ZZ] could have discovered" in a press release. "It's a raw and revealing behind-the-scenes look at a musician's cathartic, artistic process while on a world tour. The film combines beautiful, evocative imagery and music with a backstage pass to a rock band's romp through Europe and Asia."

In addition to the DVD, the box set includes two CDs featuring the soundtrack, plus 10 bonus tracks, a USB stick shaped like Satriani's guitar with digital files of the movie and music, five guitar picks, a set of guitar strings and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Joe and ZZ.

Beyond the Supernova ships on Jan. 23; production will be limited to 1,000 numbered copies. You can pre-order it now at Satriani's website .

UCR is co-promoting the conversation with its sister site Loudwire and the MI College of Contemporary Music . There's no charge for tickets, but fans who wish to attend will have to RSVP at Eventbrite using the code SUPERNOVA. The MI Concert Hall is located at 1655 N. McCadden Pl. in Los Angeles.