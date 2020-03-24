Joe Buck Will Add Play By Play To Your Home Videos

FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck takes a lot of abuse from sports fans. The guy is one of the top play by play guys in the world and honestly one of my favorites. Even if he wasn't one of my favorites before he would be now. In these days where we're all looking for entertainment and a distraction Buck is adding his famous voice to your videos.

All Joe Buck is asking is if he posts your video you pledge to donate somewhere to help out during the quarantine. Great work Mr. Buck!