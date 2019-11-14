Jets Owner Confirms Adam Gase Will Be Back In 2020

Jets owner Christopher Johnson has ended all speculation about head coach Adam Gase. Johnson says Gase will be back in 2020, putting an end to all the stories that Gase might get fired when the season is over. Co-Owner John Mara should do the same if he’s definitely bringing back Pat Shurmur back in 2020. I don’t think Gase has done a good job and would certainly consider firing him, but it doesn’t matter, not when Johnson says he will be the head coach next season.