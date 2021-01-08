Watch: ‘Jeopardy!’ Honors Alex Trebek With Touching Video Tribute

The long running game show Jeopardy! honored Alex Trebek with a special tribute on the show’s Jan. 8 episode.

The video featured a wide array of clips and images from throughout the late host’s impressive 36 year run on the program.

Backed by the tune of the Peter Allen/Dean Pitchford song “Once Before I Go,” the montage featured such memorable moments as the time Trebek was joined by his children on stage, was skewered by one of the young Jeopardy! "Kids Week" contestants and donned full Kiss attire.

A title at the end of the video read: “Dedicated to Alex Trebek: Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration.”

Watch the Jeopardy! video tribute to Trebek below.

One of television’s most beloved hosts, Trebek initially began his career in his native Canada before making the move stateside. In the ‘70s he helmed such game shows as The Wizard of Odds, High Rollers, Battlestars and The $128,000 Question. Still, Trebek will always be synonymous with Jeopardy!, the classic answer and question game he took over in 1984. As host, Trebek infused the program with equal parts class, charm and humor, remaining its dependable foundation through more than three decades of syndication.

Trebek continued working on Jeopardy! up until his death in November 2020. The episode airing Jan. 8 was originally recorded on Oct. 29 and serves as the final appearance of the iconic host. Trebek's permanent replacement has not yet been announced. Starting Jan. 11, Jeopardy! will use interim hosts, starting with its best-known champion, Ken Jennings.