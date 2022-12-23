New Yorkers Are Generally Jealous Around The Holidays

Man, you hate to see it, but it looks like it’s true.

The survey results are out for the Christmas 2022 Report, and it doesn’t paint New York in a very “tis the season to be jolly” mood.

Now, there isn’t really a right or a wrong way to get into the holiday spirit, but it turns out that where you live may play a role in exactly how you choose to do that.

On average, 87.8% of U.S. residents reported that they decorate the outside of their home for the holidays, but when you look at each individual state’s residents, it becomes more clear on the why.

According to these survey results in the Christmas 2022 Report, there are some states that reported they decorated their homes solely to match the energy of their neighbors.

And in New York, that’s exactly what we do.

Angi reported, “Most survey participants reported feeling excited if they see that their neighbor has a more elaborate holiday display than them, but respondents in Washington, New York, Montana, Iowa, Connecticut, and Arizona report feeling jealousy as their primary emotion.”

The holiday light battles don’t stop there, though. Many couples actually tend to have disagreements about how many Christmas decorations should go up every year, with North Carolina housing the most argumentative couples.

If you live in New York and have had Christmas disputes with your spouse, you may agree with this: the most common dispute is where one person wanted to do a traditional decoration scheme whereas the other person wanted to do something different.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate the holidays, we hope you have a happy holiday season! And don’t let those neighbors outshine you ;) .

