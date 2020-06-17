JCPenney Liquidation Sale Has Begun in New Hartford & Elsewhere

If you're looking for some great deals in retail shopping, this one's for you.

Department store giant J.C. Penney is closing up shop at many of its stores. As of Wednesday, June 17th, liquidation sales began at 136 J.C. Penney stores closing their doors across the U.S., including the New Hartford location at Sangertown Square, which is open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Here are the locations of the three J.C. Penney stores in our area:

Sangertown Square Mall

1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-797-6010

Freedom Mall

205 Erie Blvd W

Rome, NY 13440

315-339-3835

Destiny USA

9559 Destiny USA Dr

Syracuse, NY 13290

315-466-2405

The discounts range from 25 to 40% off original prices across many types of merchandise in all sections of the store. All sales will be final starting June 25, according to a news release from the company's website:

All merchandise is on sale, including deeper discounts of 40% on all fine jewelry and window treatments. New seasonal essentials, such as swimwear and sunglasses, are also discounted at 25-30% off.

Revenues started to take a dive into the red numbers after 2012, and the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 15, 2020. Here's a little timeline of the company's early growth: J.C. Penney was founded shortly after 1900 by James Cash Penney, who grew up in the midwest. By 1912, there were 34 stores, by 1917 there were 175 stores, and by 1928 there were 1,000 J.C. Penney outlets.