In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , Jason Momoa played Aquaman as a dude with lots of tats who hung out underwater in leather pants. In Justice League , he got a big suit of armor, but it was mostly green and didn’t really look anything like the character’s classic DC comic-book duds. But Aquaman promises to give you Momoa going full orange-and-green Aquaman. The new character posters for the movie unveiled today have the pictures to prove it.

There’s Jason Momoa in a fairly faithful rendition of old-school Aquaman — with, of course, the Momoaish beard and hair, along with some (frankly pretty cool-looking) modern touches like the metallic gloves and the golden armor pieces. Feels like it would be really hard to swim in those things, but hey when you’ve got the super-power of excellent swimming, I guess those things off-set.

Today’s new character posters, which you can see below, also feature Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateeen as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus:

Perhaps I will get flack for saying this, but this movie (directed by James Wan) looks ... kind of good? It’s bright, it’s colorful, it’s weird — pretty much everything missing from most of the other DC Extended Universe movies. Momoa (my man!) was the best about Justice League. I’m all for getting more of him, in a big, fun, poppy blockbuster. Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21.