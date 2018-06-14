Perry Farrell Says Jane’s Addiction Will Return Next Year

Perry Farrell revealed that Jane’s Addiction are set to return next year as part of his Kind Heaven art experience in Las Vegas, and he’s aiming to include his side project Porno for Pyros in the deal.

Jane’s Addiction have made only a handful of appearances since going on hiatus in 2014. Their most recent album is 2011’s The Great Escape Artist .

“Jane's will come back, and we'll be the first resident [performers] in Kind Heaven ,” Farrell told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “I have them on board. And Porno for Pyros too. Porno for Pyros will be within Jane's Addiction. And I’m putting together an orchestra.”

In 2014, Farrell explained that Kind Heaven was an interactive musical set among the sex and drug trades in war-torn Thailand. Calling it “a love story with a very modern scenario,” he added, “It's better than sitting in seats. The play happens around you.”

In the new interview he explained why he had invested his own money in the show. “In Vegas, they want skin in the game," he noted. "I felt like, ‘Whoa, I'm really dealing with some tough dudes here.’ Like, at the last minute, they go, ‘No, I need money from you!’ And at first I was like, ‘No, you don't pull that shit on me.’ But now, I can look at all my partners, and if anybody fucks with me, I'm gonna say to them, ‘Look, I'm a true partner here. I'm not a little kid anymore where William Morris or Live Nation is my daddy.’”

Farrell also discussed his approach to being a father, after having had a difficult relationship with his own dad, and revealed how he accidentally became an escort. “As busy as we are, our first consideration is our family,” he said. “You're a shepherd. If you lose a sheep, a sheep can get messed up. I remember coming out to California and how many wrong situations I got in. I just told my wife, Etty, about the time where I went on this one yacht and I was – honestly – I was an escort. And she goes, ‘Wait a minute … ’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, Etty, it wasn't like I signed up and I knew that I was going to end up an escort.’

“You're alone in the world, and people prey on you. And you're thinking, ‘A yacht? Yeah! All the booze you can drink!’ My girlfriend at the time bailed on me for the guy who owned the yacht. I can laugh about it now, too, because I don't know where the hell she is, but I guarantee she's not on that yacht anymore.”