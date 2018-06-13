Bears Caught Breaking Into Cars In Old Forge

Remember to lock your doors while you're in Old Forge or you may get a visit from some of the local animals. I like to think the bears can't get into my car and after watching this video several times I think the bears are a lot smarter than we give them credit. Bears: 5 Don: 0

Moma bear and 4 youngsters, no wonder she targeted the minivan and not your standard sedan. Kids and snacks, yup makes perfect sense.

You should not think for one moment that mother bear will do whatever needs to be done to protect or feed the family, And a minivan will not slow her down.

[ Iloveoldforge.com ]