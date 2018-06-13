Did you know that one of the most treasured American foods were invented right here in the finger lakes? Chicken nuggets were actually invented here in New York.

The chicken nugget was invented in the 1950's by Robert C. Baker. Baker was a food science professor at Cornell University.

This bite sized piece of chicken, coated in batter and then deep fried was called the "Chicken Crispie" by Baker and his associates.

The world first got to try them right here in Central New York at the New York State Fair at Baker's Chicken Coop . Even in 1963 , Baker tried to change the shape with chicken sticks.

