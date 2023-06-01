There are a few things that help you get your independence and show that you are getting older, growing up and potentially going places. What is this? It is your New York State Lerner's Permit.

How do you get one? Heck, what is the earliest that you can actually get one? What is the process, can you do it online or do you need to actually go to the Department of Motor Vehicles and do it in person?

How to get your New York State Drivers Permit?

So who can get a New York State learner's permit? You need to be at least 16 years of age or older to get your permit. In order to pass the permit test, you will need to study the drivers guide that is supplied by the NYS DMV. It is suggested that you take the practice tests in the guide to better prepare you for the exam.

What else do you need to have before you can take the exam for your New York State Drivers Permit?

You will need to be able to show to the Department of Motor Vehicles your proof of age, proof of identification, along with proof of residency.

Can you take your NYS permit online or do you need to go to the DMV?

You can start your permit application online (according to the DMV website) but you will need to also finish the application and take the test at the actual DMV.

How much does it cost to get a NYS Learner's Permit?

Depending on the age you are when you get it, the cost can vary from $73.25 to $90.00. The best tips for success, read the study guide and take the practice tests. Good Luck.

