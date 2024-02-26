Where and when can New Yorkers find Dunkin's new spring menu items?

Dunkin' had some exciting news over the last few days. That being they're launching a few new menu items this spring. Obviously they're so much more than just your typical coffee a donuts these days and the new menu items showcase their diversity in both flavor and concept.

For me, I am a black coffee guy. But every now and then I don't mind a little sweetness in there to treat myself. The new coffee on the menu is perfect for that.

So what are the new menu items?

First up their list of new items for the spring come the Churro inspired items. That would be a Churro latte and a Churro donut - which is a but weird to me because I've always considered a churro a type of doughnut. However this will clearly have the Dunkin' spin, and likely become a favorite after the spring.

The latte sounds like a dessert in itself, especially with the whipped cream on top. Surely a treat for those days when you need a little extra.

Also being added to the menu is a sausage and cheese empanada. I mean, they aren't reinventing the wheel here but this is a nice addition to their breakfast menu. Plus who doesn't love an empanada?

They have also added a couple of new drinks to their SPARKD' line this spring with Berry Burt and Peach Sunshine. If coffee doesn't do it for you I suppose this is a good option.

Dunkin' Donuts Santa Monica Grand Opening Getty Images loading...

This one seems a little late to the party but they're adding a banana chocolate chip bread to the menu for spring, too. I honestly can't remember if I've ever seen any sort of sweet bread at Dunkin', so maybe this is a test to see if people will want to check out these items in the future.

The new items will all launch February 28th. just in time for leap day 2024.