When it comes to gas stations few can compare to the type of wonder that Buc-ee's locations hold.

Every area and region of the United States has some sort of unique roadside stop where you can fuel up during a commute or road trip. For example, we here in Upstate New York love our Stewart's Locations. Head a bit further south into Pennsylvania and New Jersey and you're sure to find a Wawa or two along your way.

Having traveled to Texas I can confirm that everything is much bigger, and that includes their gas stations. One in particular would be Buc-ee's. These are far more than just gas stations. They are a Mecca of sorts for many travelers, and for good reason.

From the moment you see that giant sign with the friendly beaver you know that you're in for more than just an average trip to a corner store. This place is equipped with hundreds of gas pumps, a parking lot the size of a small town, and we haven't even stepped into the store yet.

Inside is where you'll really see why this place has become a destination for any road trip. Fresh BBQ, a beef jerky bar, drinks as far as the eye can see. A wide variety of freshly made snacks, sandwiches, and more. And that's just the food side. On the other side you'll find what can only be described as a small department store.

Shirts, hats, toys, you name it, Buc-ee's has it and more.

If you're lucky enough to be able to stop at one on your trip you'll be trying to plan for a stop again on your way back. I promise, the brisket sandwich is worth it alone.

So where is the closest Buc-ee's to New York?

There are a couple of options for you, but unfortunately you'll have to drive quite a long way to get there.

South Carolina

This location is only 11 hours from Upstate New York, but even closer if you're closer to New York City.

Tennessee

This particular location is just 12 hours away, plus you'll get a great look at the Appalachian mountains on your way. Keep driving west and you'll hit Tenneesee's second Buc-ee's location. That state is lucky enough to have two.

Kentucky

This one is another 12 hour drive, but takes you on a bit of a different route to get there. Hey, maybe you could hit the Tennessee locations on your way back through, too?

Over all there are only 48 Buc-ee's locations in the entire United States. 77% of those happen to be in Texas, with the rest spread out across the other Southern states. Having been there, I can tell you it is totally worth the trip.

