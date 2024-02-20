WHAT: New York Residents Told To Never Put Wet Phones In Rice

Cellphone companies say you should never put your phone in rice because it could actually make things worse. Here's why and what you should do instead.

Have you ever accidentally gotten your phone wet? If you have, you probably were told to put your phone into a bag or bowl of rice to help dry it out.

Apple: Never Put Your iPhone Into Rice

For many this worked. Or appears to work. But, it turns out that putting an iPhone in rice when it gets wet might not be an effective way to dry the device.

This is according to new information on Apple's support site.

"Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone," Apple states.

Researchers have been saying for years rice doesn't dry your phone faster and might actually slow down the drying process, USA Today reports.

Steps To Take If Your Phone Gets Wet

iPhones have a liquid detection feature, which sends an alert warning someone that their phone is wet and they should wait to charge it.

"If your iPhone or accessory is wet unplug the cable from your iPhone and unplug the other end of the cable from the power adapter or accessory," Apple states. "Don't plug the cable in again until your iPhone and the cable are completely dry."

Apple provided four steps to take if your iPhone is wet.

Things To Never Do To Your Phone After It Gets Wet

Apple also says to never do these three things to your phone after it gets wet, or you receive a "liquid detected" alert

Don’t dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air. Don't insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector. Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice.

