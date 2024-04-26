The ‘Most Beautiful Building’ In New York State Shocks Many

A trending report about the "most beautiful building in every state" produced a shocking result for New York State.

Is this really the "most beautiful building" in New York State?

Google: Most Beautiful Buildings in New York State

Actress Torrey DeVitto, On Behalf Of The Hope & Grace Initiative, Lights The Empire State Building Green In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Craig Barritt/Getty Images loading...

After reading the report from Love Exploring, I was so surprised with the choice for New York State, that I Googled "the most beautiful buildings in New York State."

Google listed nearly 20 "beautiful" buildings from "sources across the web," and Love Exploring's choice for New York wasn't mentioned.

I'll get to Love Exploring's selection for New York, but first here are the most beautiful buildings in New York State, according to Google.

Empire State Building

Chrysler Building

Flatiron Building

One World Trade Center

New York Public Library - Stephen A. Schwarzman Building

St. Patrick's Cathedral

Radio City Music Hall

The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

Waldorf Astoria New York

Hearst Tower

432 Park Avenue Condominiums

Temple Court Building and Annex

The Plaza

Metropolitan Opera House

Bank of America Tower

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Lyndhurst Mansion

Grand Central Terminal, New York City

Canva Canva loading...

According to Love Exploring, Grand Central Terminal in New York City is New York State's "most beautiful building."

Love Exploring states:

Probably the most famous train station in the world, Grand Central Terminal really is grand. Opened in 1913, it features a ceiling fresco in the Main Concourse depicting the constellations of the zodiac and the building itself has been designated a National Historic Landmark due to its magnificent Beaux-Arts facade.

For the record, I'm not saying Grand Central Terminal isn't beautiful. It certainly is! It's just surprising that's considered the state's most beautiful building by Love Exploring but not Google.

Canva Canva loading...

How List Was Crafted

Love Exploring crafted the list from Angie's List (now Angi) and TripAdvisor rankings.

Do you agree with the choice?

