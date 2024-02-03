The 10 New York Hometowns ‘Making the Most Noise Online’

New York State has more keyboard warriors regarding this topic than any other state. We found out where In New York it's being discussed the most.

A spokesperson from Get Response reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know where in New York State Empire State residents seem to care about AI regulations the most.

New York State Cares About AI Regulations More Than Any Other State

Canva Canva loading...

There are 720 AI regulation conversations across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for every 10,000 residents in New York, according to Get Response. That's more than any other state in that nation.

"But which New York cities are making the most noise online when it comes to AI regulations? The team at GetResponse.com took it upon themselves to take a deep dive into a year's worth of online conversations to see which US states and cities are leading the conversations on AI regulations," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The 10 New York Cities Making the Most Noise Online Around AI Regulations

Below are the top 10 cities in New York leading AI regulation conversations online.

The 10 New York Cities Making the Most Noise Online Around AI regulations A spokesperson from Get Response reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know where in New York State Empire State residents seem to care about AI regulations the most.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

New York City - Albany - Buffalo - Rochester - Syracuse- Ithaca - Poughkeepsie - Binghamton - Saratoga Springs - Utica Make List

New York City, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca, Poughkeepsie, Binghamton, Saratoga Springs and Utica made the list.

Canva Canva loading...

"It is not going to be a surprise to see New York City rank number one following the new laws and legislation that they have brought in, with more than 2 million conversations online around AI regulations. Coming in a close second, Albany ranked with over 30,000 conversations," Get Response stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Poughkeepsie, New York was the only location in the Hudson Valley to make the list.

Poughkeepsie at top view Elisank79 loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Below are the top 5 states

1) New York

2) California

3) Massachusetts

4) Washington

5) Oregon

9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned In New York State Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.