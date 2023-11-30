Taste Of Potato Chips May Soon Change Forever In New York State

A potato chip enjoyed by over 15 million Americans is undergoing a major change.

PepsiCo, the company that owns Lay's, announced "two new ambitious nutrition goals."

PepsiCo Plans To Reduce Sodium

The company announced a "strategic transformation" to "reduce sodium and purposefully deliver important sources of nutrition in the foods consumers are reaching for."

"Consumers enjoy our products more than one billion times a day, which provides an opportunity – and the privilege – to have an impact. We set a high bar to improve the nutritional profile of our products, and these new goals reaffirm our ambitions," Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer for PepsiCo René Lammers said in a press release.

The World Health Organization recommends adults consume under 2,000 mg of sodium per day. According to health officials, excess sodium is a leading risk factor for diet-associated disease and disability.

Based on guidance from public health experts PepsiCo announced plans for a new sodium reduction goal.

"PepsiCo is setting a new sodium reduction goal, with category targets that consider guidance from public health experts including the World Health Organization and are approximately 15-30% lower than the company's current target for key convenient food categories," the company said in a press release.

Lay's Potato Chips Changing

The company highlighted its plan to reduce the sodium in Lay's Classic Potato Chips by 15 percent. This would result in a sodium level of 140mg per serving.

"An industrywide approach is necessary to meaningfully reduce sodium intake and introduce important sources of nutrition to help diversify diets. And it's important for us to take a leadership position to help be a catalyst for change," Lammers said.

Will Lay's Potato Chips Taste Different

It remains unclear if 15 percent less sodium will alter the taste of Lay's Classic Potato but company officials say they are trying to make the change without "compromising taste."

"We are in a constant cycle of innovation to reimagine the foods we make and how we make them so we can bring better choices to our consumers, without ever compromising on taste," Lammers added.

The company hopes to maintain taste by using "seasoning experts" to help identify ingredients and "study salt crystal shapes and sizes to optimize flavor while using less sodium."

The company also plans to add "diverse ingredients, such as legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruits and vegetables, and nuts and seed" into it's products to "help promote a more nutritionally diverse diet."

