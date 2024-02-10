New York Officials Issue Warning That Shocks Wildlife Experts
Environmental officials issued a warning they "never thought we'd have to say."
A shocking turn of events forced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to issue a warning for the first time.
"Don't Paint" Squirrels In New York State
The New York State DEC posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that New York State residents shouldn't paint wild animals.
"Never thought we'd have to say this but DON'T PAINT SQUIRRELS!," the DEC stated.
Why did the DEC announce this odd warning? Well, it stems from a recent arrest in the Hudson Valley.
Putnam County SPCA: Upstate New York Man On Probation Caught Spray Painting Squirrels
Last month, The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrest of 62-year-old Mark Kuhn of the Town of Patterson. The Putnam County man was accused of trapping and spray-painting squirrels.
Kuhn admitted to illegally trapping the animals on his property in Patterson, spraying them with apple red colored “Rust-Oleum Paint + Primer," and then releasing them at another location within the Town of Patterson, officials say.
After a short investigation, Kuhn was interviewed at his home and arrested. He was charged with three counts of poisoning or attempting to poison animals.
The Putnam County SPCA also seized two traps from the home and a Rust-oleum spray can, allegedly used on the squirrels that were caught.
Kuhn is on probation for an unrelated crime, officials say.