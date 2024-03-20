Popular Game Sold In New York Illegally Made Out Of Animal Remains
A popular game sold in New York State was found to be made with animal remains.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation proudly stated "Checkmate" in its latest Police on Patrol.
"Checkmate" In New York County
The DEC announced undercover ECOs, in coordination with the DEC Division of Law Enforcement’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations, seized an ivory chess set offered for sale on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
"Ivory articles sold in New York State are subject to a strict permitting process to ensure they are not being sourced illegally overseas," the DEC said in a press release.
The unnamed seller now faces potential fines for the illegal commercialization of ivory. Fines are expected to cost "hundreds of dollars," according to the DEC.
$12 Million Of Illegal Elephant Ivory Found In New York State
Nearly 20 corporations and 25 people were charged after $12 million worth of illegal elephant ivory was recently seized in New York State.
DEC Announces Conviction of Rockland County Man for Felony Illegal Commercialization of Ivory
Last month, the DEC announced the conviction of a Rockland County man for felony illegal commercialization of elephant ivory worth approximately $70,000.
Kenneth Kerner, 59, from the town of Clarkstown pleaded guilty to a class D Felony for the illegal commercialization of ivory over $25,000
