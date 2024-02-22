Historic Upstate New York Venue Is Set To Close

The doors to a historic landmark venue are set to close in Upstate New York.

Wednesday is scheduled to be the last day of business.

Albany, New York Theater Is Going Dark

The doors of the historic Landmark Spectrum Eight Theatre in Albany are set to close soon. The theatre opened up in Albany’s Delaware Avenue neighborhood in 1983.

One Hudson Valley Post reader told us it's her "favorite theatre" adding her children are "obsessed with their fresh popcorn and cozy, low-key atmosphere."

Staff members have been told the final movie screening will be Wednesday, February 22.

“Landmark Theatre is constantly evaluating its business strategy and has decided to close the Landmark Spectrum Theatre. We are proud to have served the community over its many years of operation. We look forward to adding new Landmark Theatres soon.” the company, Landmark, said in a statement to News 10 Albany.

The theatre, equipped with 8 screens, will stay dark at least until its lease expires February 29.

Residents Are Hoping Someone Else Takes Over

Officials say they are hopeful another movie chain will soon take over the building. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she's "confident" the theater won't be closed long.

"I am confident the closure of the Spectrum Theatre will be temporary. I have been in contact with representatives from one of the prospective parties interested in operating the Theatre and look forward to there being a new operator so the shows on Delaware Avenue can go on," Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan stated.

