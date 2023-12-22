Drinkers Of Tea Made In New York Told To Talk With Doctor ASAP

Undeclared drugs were found in tea sold by a New York company. Anyone who uses this tea is told to stop drinking it immediately and contact your doctor.

WS Global, a Brooklyn, New York company announced a recall for all all lots of Himalayan Pain Relief Tea, tea packets to the consumer level.

The products were recalled because they were found to contain undeclared drugs, Diclofenac and Dexamethasone, the FDA states.

Tea Recalled From New York Company

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA states the following about both drugs

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (commonly referred to as NSAIDs). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products.

Dexamethasone

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland. Only licensed health care professionals can evaluate patients for the risk or existence of adrenal suppression. In addition, the undeclared dexamethasone in Himalayan Pain Relief Tea may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

Recalled Tea From Brooklyn Company Sold Nationwide Through Amazon

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The recalled products were sold nationwide through Amazon.

"The product is used as tea and is packaged in a light-yellow box containing 6 tea packets, printed with barcode 0841920015. The affected Himalayan Pain Relief Tea lots include the following “ALL LOTS," the FDA states.

Talk With Doctor And Stop Drinking Tea

Canva Canva loading...

Officials are told you should speak with your doctor if you've been drinking this tea.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Consumers taking Himalayan Pain Relief Tea should immediately consult their health care professional to safely discontinue use of this product. The risks of withdrawal from corticosteroids should be assessed by a health care professional. Abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal symptoms," the FDA added. "Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program."

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.