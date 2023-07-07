Watch as Adorable ADK Bear Cub Dances like Michael Jackson

Dancing ADK Bear Cub

There have been quite a few bear sightings throughout the Capital Region lately, but here's something you probably thought you'd never see; a baby bear cub dancing like the King of Pop, Michael Jackson!

Get our free mobile app

MJ's Moonwalk

It's been 40 years since Michael Jackson "moonwalked" for the very first while performing his new song "Billie Jean" on national TV, but a cute bear cub did their very best MJ impression recently in Old Forge, New York - and we have video proof!

Derrica Stallone from Old Forge shared the video on a Facebook group called ADK/North Country Bear Sightings and naturally, wildlife enthusiasts like me ate it up!

Old Forge, NY

Stallone told us she has a camp in Old Forge, and that's where the adorable video was captured.

In the 8-second vid, you see a large mama bear hanging out with her feisty cub who, in an attempt to get mama's attention, stands up on its hind legs.

Tipsy Bear Cub

Unsure of his surroundings - and appearing a little bit tipsy - the little guy starts to stumble forward but catches himself.

Then, holding its paws out, the baby takes a few steps backward and appears to do a little dance that looks a lot like MJ's moonwalk.

Video credit: Derrica Stallone

We love this stuff - and if you ever encounter something like this out in the wild, feel free to send it our way so that we can share it throughout the Capital Region! Our email is Mornings@wgna.com

See the Capital Region's 5 Biggest Ice Cream Cones [RANKED] It is pretty much a fact that every stand has GREAT ice cream. But which stands serve up the biggest cones? Ya know, the ones where it is a race to eat 'em before they melt on a hot summer day? We asked our listeners who serves up the biggest scoops and soft serve - and there are the homes of the 5 biggest Captial Region Ice Cream cones!

The Capital Region's Best Fried Chicken Joints [RANKED] It feels like the chicken sandwich wars have really upped the conversation of who serves up the best fried chicken in general. So here are the top 5 spots in the Capital Region, according to your votes!