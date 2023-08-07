An iconic Upstate New York small-town has been named the 'coolest' in Upstate New York by Far and Wide.

"History...Museums...cultural attractions... home-spun charm...hometown heroes."

Those are some of the words that the travel website Far and Wide uses to describe America's coolest small towns. And when they recently named the 'coolest' small town in every state, an Upstate New York Gem got the high honor.

What Makes A Small Town New York's Coolest?

For this legendary New York destination, Far and Wide cites its "quaint shops, restaurants, art galleries and museums, farming, and...baseball" as the defining "coolness" factors.

Of course, we are talking about Cooperstown - New York's coolest small town! And yes, when it comes to baseball, Cooperstown includes a whole lot of history as home to one of the world's most famous museums, the Baseball Hall of Fame.

But, Cooperstown is not just for the baseball fan.

Those other characteristics Far and Wide alludes to that make a great small town: quaint shops and restaurants, not to mention all the natural beauty of Ostego Lake, are literally far and wide in the small town.

And the real beauty of Cooperstown? All that history, shopping, and beauty is just a 90-minute drive from the Albany area, making it the perfect destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.

