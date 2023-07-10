Upstate Family’s 1970 GTO Stolen while Traveling to Car Show
Green 1970 Pontiac GTO Stolen
A classic car belonging to a family in Upstate NY was stolen from them while they were in Indianapolis about to attend a car show. Police hope the pics will help this heartbroken family get their car back!
The car, a mint condition 1970 Pontiac GTO, was allegedly stolen while the family was staying at a hotel in Indiana, and State Police released photos of the possible suspects as well as a getaway car in hopes that this family can get their prized Pontiac back.
According to a report from WRTV in Indianapolis, the Bennets, from North Norwich, NY about two hours west of Albany, the car was taken back on June 26th while the family was staying at the La Quinta Inn near the airport.
"It's just part of the family. We feel like we've lost a child," Jill Campbell-Bennett told the TV station.
No Ordinary Car
1970 Pontiac GTO had been in the family for 27 years, and as you can imagine, they are heartbroken. According to the report, both children were driven home from the hospital in the car, and it was also in Jill and her husband's wedding. The value of the Pontiac is about $35,000, to them, it's priceless.
How Was it Stolen?
According to WRTV, the car was stored in an unmarked trailer, and the morning after they stayed at La Quinta, they noticed the vehicle was gone.
"They undid the straps. They cut the door and it was empty," Bennett said.
Police shared photos of the alleged suspects and their vehicles with WRTV, adding that anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).
Dapper-Looking Llama Steals Show at Upstate Wedding
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York [RANKED]