That old Adventure Family Fun Center spot on Route 9 in Queensbury might be getting a pretty big makeover. Instead of go-karts and arcade games, the property could soon be home to a craft distillery with a tasting room.

The site at 1079 Route 9 was sold earlier this year to Andy Carayiannis, who runs New York Highlands Distilling Company. Now he is working with the town to make sure a distillery is allowed in that zoning area before moving forward.

What's The Plan For The Old Amusement Park?

The plan is to keep a lot of what is already there and give it a new purpose. One of the existing A-frame buildings would be turned into a tasting room where visitors could try the spirits, while other parts of the space would be used for production and storing barrels of bourbon. There are also plans to add grain silos and remove an old pavilion to make everything fit.

Read More: Stewart's Has 7 New Flavors For Summer

If you remember the property, it used to be packed with activities like go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, and an arcade. It was a go-to spot for families for years. The space itself is pretty large, with multiple buildings and plenty of room to work with.

It's In A Busy Area

Location-wise, it is in a busy area right near The Great Escape, Martha’s Ice Cream, the outlets, and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf.

The proposal is set to go in front of the planning board in mid-May, so this idea is still in the early stages, but it could bring a completely different kind of destination to the area.