Small Upstate NY Village Boasts $40K Take 5 Lottery Winner

There is a gas station in an Upstate New York village that has sold a forty thousand dollar Take5 New York Lottery winning ticket.

New York Lottery Facebook page New York Lottery Facebook page loading...

What Were The Winning Numbers and How Do You Win Take5?

The winning New York Lottery Take5 numbers for the Friday, June 23rd evening drawing were 4, 6, 9, 25, and 34. The winning ticket is worth $40,120! The Take 5 numbers are drawn twice per day. It happens at 2:30 the afternoon and 10:30 pm. The numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. You pick five numbers and hope to match all five. The jackpot is determined by how many others have the winning numbers. If there is more than one winner, the jackpot is split.

New York Lottery Facebook page New York Lottery Facebook page loading...

Where Was The Winning Take5 New York Lottery Ticket Sold?

The winning ticket was purchased in Onondaga County at a Citgo gas station inside the mini-mart in Liverpool, NY.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Liverpool is a small village that has an estimated population of only about twenty-five hundred people. The Citgo gas station and mini-mart are located at 8229 Oswego Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Capital Region Has Had a Lot of Take5 Winners

There was a thirty-eight thousand dollar winner at Cumberland Farms in Fort Edward earlier this month. There were a few winners at two different Stewart's Shops in Mechanicville. There were other winners in Saratoga County at various Stewart's Shops for over eighty thousand dollars. There were winners in the Capital Region in February for a total of over twenty-thousand dollars too. Seems like the Capital Region is a lucky area to buy your New York Lottery tickets!