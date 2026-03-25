Not everything belongs in your recycling bin, even if it seems like it should. Some items can damage equipment, create safety hazards, or simply can’t be processed the same way as standard materials. When cleaning out your home, it’s important to know what to keep out of curbside recycling.

Batteries are a major concern because they can spark fires or leak harmful chemicals, so they should always go to designated drop-off programs.

What If I Toss A Plastic Bag in the Recycling Bin?

Plastic bags are another common mistake, as they can jam sorting machines; most grocery stores offer proper recycling options instead. Paint, whether oil or latex, contains chemicals that require special handling at hazardous waste sites.

Clothing and textiles also don’t belong in recycling bins, but they can often be donated or placed in textile collection bins if they’re clean and dry.

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Electronics like phones, laptops, and TVs contain materials that need to be processed through e-waste programs.

Can I Discard Medical Items Like Pills?

Medical waste, including needles and expired medications, poses serious safety risks and should be taken to approved disposal locations.

Propane tanks can be dangerous due to pressure buildup and should never be put in household bins.

Finally, Styrofoam is typically not accepted because it easily breaks apart and contaminates other recyclables.

Here are the top 10 items that should never go into the recycling bin.