When it comes to trying to predict the weather in New York, we are just along for the ride, am I right?

We always run into this scenario when weather prognosticators are trying to predict a season's worth of winter weather. One will call for freezing cold and mountains of snow, another will say to keep your shorts handy for a mild January day. And well, usually things fall right in the middle and we have pretty normal winters.

Will It Be A Hot Or Cool Summer?

Regardless, it is always fun to speculate! Now, we have some dueling opposite forecasts for the summer ahead! Back in March, the Farmers' Almanac revealed their summer 2023 outlook and described the upcoming heat with one word: 'UNRELENTING!'

Now, coming from the complete opposite direction is the Weather Channel's weather outlook for the season ahead.

Weather Channel Outlook: Coolest Summer Since 2017

According to the Weather Channel's weather outlook, we could see our coolest summer since 2017 in parts of the US including New York. This is due to a developing El Nino weather pattern which will bring cooler and wetter weather conditions. While the season will start out with temperatures slightly above average in June, we will see cooling in July with below-average temperatures predicted for most of the Northeast in August.

So which prediction do we go by? We will probably land somewhere in the middle with a pretty close-to-normal New York summer!

