Don’t Wait! Here Are NY Christmas Shipping & Mailing Deadlines!

'Tis the season for shopping and sending gifts. There are very important deadlines to ensure your packages reach their destinations in time for the holiday season.

If you plan on mailing holiday packages you need to know all of the necessary deadlines to ensure that special gift arrives on time.

There are three major carriers in the United States. The USPS (United States Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS (United Parcel Service). They have all released their deadlines for the holiday season.

Here are the dates to remember if you want your holiday packages to get to your destination by Christmas Day.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends that if you send to the lower forty-eight states to use Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail, this includes Christmas cards by December 16th. For Priority Mail, the deadline is December 18th, and Priority Mail Express by December 20th.

FedEx deadlines are slightly different. Ground Economy deadline is December 13th. Express Saver is December 19th, Express 2Day is December 20th, and Express SameDay is December 22nd.

UPS (United Postal Service) has similar deadlines to ensure Christmas delivery. For Ground shipping: The three-day Select deadline is December 19th, the second-day air is December 20th, and the next-day air is December 21st.

