Money is tight these days, no matter who you are. Everyone seems to be working multiple jobs, side-hustles, or doing whatever they can just to get by.

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Some go further than others to achieve financial security, and some go way over the line...

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The Fire

On March 19th, 2026, reports were made of a massive structure fire in the town of Bangor, right off Route 11. The building was fully engulfed by the flames, but was luckily put out by the local fire department by the time Troopers arrived at the scene.

Once under control, State Fire Investigators took a look around the premises. Upon investigation, the fire showed signs that were deemed suspicious in nature, pointing towards arson. It was clear that the investigation needed to go further...

The Culprit

Upon further investigation, it was decided that the building's owner, Timothy J. Fleury of constable, set the fire intentionally. This was made evidently clear after he attempted to file an insurance claim for the building while the investigation was underway. It's clear he likely set the building ablaze to cash in a large insurance check.

A check with a pen Credit: Canva loading...

On April 8th, Fleury was charged with Arson in the 3rd Degree, Falsifying Business Records, Insurance Fraud in the 2nd Degree, and Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree.

He was processed and sent to Franklin County Jail, where he will stay without bail due to his two prior felonies on record. He now awaits his court date and final sentencing in the town of Malone Court.

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