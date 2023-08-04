15 Years Ago, Teen Taylor Swift Played the NY State Fair [WATCH]

Taylor Swift's Global Domination

Whether you like her music or not, you can't deny the popularity or success of music superstar Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ Getty Images loading...

Outside of maybe Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs, few artists have the kind of passionate fan base that she has, and her success is literally off the charts.

When T-Swift and her crew roll into town, they stay for 2 or 3 days and sell out football-sized stadiums.

Memorial Day Weekend, Swift played three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and she broke the stadium's attendance record as nearly 218,000 showed up to the Eras Tour.

Tickets for a Taylor Swift concert are so hard to get, thousands of her fans happily stand outside of the venue to sing songs and hang out with other fans.

The T-Swift "Lift"

Just how much of an economic impact do Taylor Swift and her fans have? The answer might astound you, and according to financial analysts the “TSwift Lift” is very real.

Experts say there's been a "spectacular surge in revenue in the cities where the Pennsylvania-born singer takes the stage. Market research firm QuestionPro predicts that Swift’s tour has the potential to inject a whopping $4.6 billion into the U.S. economy."

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

Taylor Swift's success didn't come overnight. Back in 2006, at the ripe age of 16, Swift started getting national attention with her first released single called, '"Tim Mcgraw".

Just a few years into the start of her career, Swift would make a brief stop in New York to perform for her small - albeit growing - fanbase in the Northeast.

August 31st, 2008

In August of 2008, 19-year-old Taylor Swift opened for country band Rascal Flatts at the New York State Fair where she would perform 6 songs in her 30-minute set.

YouTube videos below show some highlights from the evening, including a kickass drum battle to close the show, while on the "Mohegan Sun Grandstand Stage" at the NY State Fair in Syracuse, NY.

