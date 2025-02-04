What Does New York Get From Canada? Tariffs Could Be Devastating For Upstate Families

With a tariff war brewing between the United States and Canada, the outcome could be really bad for Upstate New York.

"Consumers are going to be the ones to bear the brunt of this." That's what New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in regard to the new tariffs laid out by both the United States and Canada over the weekend.

While President Trump and the White House call them tariffs Gov. Hochul is calling it a backdoor tax and she's trying to make sure that it won't impact the wallets of many New Yorkers.

New York's largest world market partner is Canada, and we exported almost $20 billion in goods to Canada in 2023, according to the US Trade Representative. That is 20% of all of the exports for New York State. In addition to those exports we also import a good deal from Canada, including electricity, lumber, and oil. The price of many of those items are already high, and could get higher if these tariffs go into effect.

The Governor put out the following statement in regard to the brewing tariff war.

In New York and across the Northeast, gas and electricity costs could skyrocket. Tariffs on Canadian lumber and building materials would drive up housing costs and stall construction. These tariffs will disrupt supply chains, slow production, and cost jobs.

When it comes to tariffs there is no political divide. Red states and blue states will all be impacted with these costs. New York families could potentially see a rise in the cost of heating and electricity when all is said and done.

What does New York Get from Canada?

Hydroelectric power

Manufacturing equipment

Transportation equipment

Cherry tomatoes

Ontario is New York's primary trading partner in Canada. They help Ontario businesses get set up to sell their goods in New York and they also help New York businesses get their products in Ontario. These tariffs could also have a direct impact on that relationship.