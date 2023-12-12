[VIDEO] New York State Police Seek Your Help Identify These Suspects, Know Them?
New York has 3 welcome centers, 27 full-service areas and a total of 32 rest areas throughout the State. That's a lot of people stopping to refuel and relax before moving on. In 2021 more than 25 million folks stopped at a New York State rest area. It can't be easy keeping an eye on everyone.
Last month surveillance cameras at the New Baltimore, NY service area captured the moments where 2 individuals allegedly stole $400 worth of merchandise from Starbucks. Do you recognize these two? Watch the video below.
On Wednesday November 15th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, two female suspects visited the service area between Exit 21a and Exit 21B.
As you will see in the :05 second video below, the 2 individuals can be seen placing at least 3 travel-style mugs into into their bags before walking away. It is estimated that these individuals walked away with $400 worth of merchandise that did not belong to them.
