[VIDEO] New York State Police Seek Your Help Identify These Suspects, Know Them?

New York has 3 welcome centers, 27 full-service areas and a total of 32 rest areas throughout the State. That's a lot of people stopping to refuel and relax before moving on. In 2021 more than 25 million folks stopped at a New York State rest area. It can't be easy keeping an eye on everyone.

Last month surveillance cameras at the New Baltimore, NY service area captured the moments where 2 individuals allegedly stole $400 worth of merchandise from Starbucks. Do you recognize these two? Watch the video below.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday November 15th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, two female suspects visited the service area between Exit 21a and Exit 21B.

As you will see in the :05 second video below, the 2 individuals can be seen placing at least 3 travel-style mugs into into their bags before walking away. It is estimated that these individuals walked away with $400 worth of merchandise that did not belong to them.

518 news, New Baltimore service area, Coxsackie, New York troopers.ny.gov loading...

New York State Police Troop G are seeking your assistance in identifying the two suspects involved in this larceny. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 800-842-2233 and reference SJS# 11712839.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

What New York State Thruway Rest Stops Looked Like in the 1950s According to the Thruway Authority, the very first rest stops were erected in the mid-1950s offering travelers cafeteria-style food, coffee, and snacks. Today, these rest stops are going through their second major remodel which will bring new restaurants and amenities for Thruway travelers. According to these old images from the Thruway Authority, our local rest stops have come a long way in seventy years. Gallery Credit: Boris