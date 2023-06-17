Update! Dead & Co Weekend In Saratoga! Here’s Everything You Need To Know

For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for 'deadheads', the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. On Father's Day weekend the road stops in Saratoga Springs for the final time and fans from across the United States, and perhaps the world, will make the pilgrimage to SPAC.

As for the June 17th and June 18th shows, there is much to know before you go. We are giving you a deadHEADS-up on a timeline, parking, what you can bring in, what you cannot bring in and the do's and don'ts, which are the same for each night.

The Grateful Dead played Saratoga Performing Arts Center 4 times, including the June 27, 1985 show where 40,000 fans showed up to an amphitheater that holds approximately half that. This got the musicians banned from SPAC until 1988.

Timing for Dead & Co. at Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday June 17, 2023 and Sunday June 18, 2023. This is an all-weather event. In the case of rain, you may bring personal-sized umbrellas with no pointed ends.

12:00pm - Parking lots open - UPDATED TIME

5:30pm - Doors to venue open

7pm - Dead & Co.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center - 400 Ballston Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY

Directions

SPAC is a cashless venue (there are Cash to Card kiosks inside venue)

Bag Policy - Make sure you have the correct type and size

PERMITTED

Water – an empty water bottle OR up to 1 gallon of water in a factory sealed bottle

Lawn chairs

Food - in a clear, 1-gallon zip-lock bag

Cameras - nonprofessional only, no detachable lenses

Personal-sized umbrellas with no pointed ends.

For a full list of what is permitted click HERE

NOT PERMITTED

Coolers

Cans

Alcohol

Animals -(except ADA approved service animals)

For a complete list of what you cannot bring into SPAC click HERE

