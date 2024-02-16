This New York City Named One of the Most Snobby In the Nation, Here Are New York’s Top 10
Recently the Happiness Function ranked the snobbiest cities in the Nation. The results were determined by the people that live in these places and one specific New York town made America's 14 Most Snobby Cities. Check out the results below.
How do actual New Yorkers feel about the towns we live in? Do we agree with the National ranking? We conducted our own social media poll for New York's Snobbiest Cities and the 10 finalists are listed below.
First we need to determine what a snob is. According to the Cambridge English Dictionary the word "snob" is defined as:
a person who respects and likes only people who are of a high social class, or a person who has extremely high standards and is not satisfied by the things that ordinary people like. - Cambridge English Dictionary
I have to admit that my hometown made this list and I could not disagree more. My hometown has proven to be friendly, welcoming and down-to-earth. For some reason this is the perception New Yorkers have of these towns. Do you agree with the top 10?
#10 - SCARSDALE, NY
#7 - THE HAMPTONS
#6 - LOUDONVILLE, NY
#4 TIE - NISKAYUNA, NY
#3 - MANHATTAN, NY
#2 - CLIFTON PARK, NY
#1 - SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Saratoga Springs, New York landed the #13 spot for most snobby towns in America and #1 by New Yorkers.
