How New Yorkers Can Help Victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires

The LA wildfires are like nothing we've ever seen, burning through neighborhoods at lighting speed and leaving many with nowhere to go back to. Here's how you can help.

It wasn't too long ago that wildfires spread through parts of New York and New Jersey, devastating acres of land across both states. While California is no stranger to wildfires, the ones that are currently moving through Southern California right now are some of the worst that we've seen in recent time.

The fire in the Palisades is currently impacting over 17,000 acres and people who live there have been ordered to evacuate immediately due to the severe risk to life. There is a full list of evacuation shelters for locals in the area that can be found here.

Photo Courtesy fire.ca.gov Photo Courtesy fire.ca.gov loading...

While we're over on the other side the country you may have friends or family that are impacted by theses fires. Here are some ways that we here in Upstate New York can help out those in Los Angeles right now.

Donate to the California Fire Foundation

"The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they serve. Your tax-deductible donation will help us provide aid to victims of wildfires or other natural disaster through our Wildfire & Disaster Relief programs."

You can click here to donate to that program here.

The Red Cross

One organization that is always there to help those in need is the Red Cross who provide emergency services during natural disasters. The provide shelter, meals and medical services to those impacted by these events. Donate here

Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation

"By donating to support the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation, you have the opportunity to make a direct and tangible difference in the lives of the men and women who work tirelessly to maintain the safety of all Californians."

Click here to donate